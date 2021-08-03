PRICEVILLE — Funeral service for Harvey Copeland Cantrell, age 86, of Priceville, will be Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Alan Queen officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Cantrell, who died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born June 30, 1935, in Moulton, to Andrew Jackson Cantrell and Sally Arminda Parker Cantrell. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary Margaret McDearmon Cantrell; his parents; three brothers, Butch Cantrell, Everett Cantrell, and Obey Cantrell; and two sisters, Evelyn Drake and Esther Pettus. Mr. Cantrell enjoyed gardening and working outside. He was someone you could always count on, and a loving husband, father, and papaw.
He is survived by two daughters, Donna Maples (David) of Decatur, and Debbie Cantrell of Priceville; four grandchildren, David Copeland Russell, Michael Gene Russell, Christopher Cody Brown, and William Chad Brown; and four great-grandchildren, Rylan Michael Russell, Lexie Marie Russell, Loren MacKenzi Russell, and Jackson Cody Brown.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.