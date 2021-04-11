SOMERVILLE — Funeral Service for Harvey Lafarris Hardin, 71 of Somerville, will be Monday, April 12, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Center Springs United Methodist Church, with Rev. Michael Mason officiating, with burial in the Center Springs Cemetery , and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday, from 1 p.m.-2 p.m., at the Church.
He was born May 10, 1949 in Moulton, AL to Estus L. Hardin and Marie Hampton Hardin. He passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Decatur-Morgan Hospital. He was a Member of Center Springs United Methodist Church.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bobby Joe Hardin.
Harvey retired from General Electric at 32 years where he worked in the Maintenance Department. He was a wonderful Husband, Father, and Grandfather. Harvey served in the United States Air Force.
Survivors include wife, Diane Allen Hardin; son, Christopher Hardin (Christine); daughter, Candice Hardin Johnson (Chad); brother, Boyd E. Hardin (Barbara); sister, Saraphana Bates; and three grandchildren, Erin Hardin, Caden Johnson, and Makinley Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Chad Bates, Bruce Payne, Cody Allen, Wayne Aldridge, Lacey Bates, and Johnathan Fairbanks.
