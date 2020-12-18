DECATUR — Harvey Pride Jr., 73, long-time Decatur resident, died at his home on December 15, 2020. Born on March 9, 1947 in Decatur, he was the oldest of three sons born to Harvey Pride Sr. and Rachel Walker Pride. He was a 1965 graduate of Decatur High School, where he played Varsity Football and one his many accomplishments was being an Eagle Scout. He attended Auburn University and graduated from Athens State College.
Harvey was very active in the Community and had more friends than could be counted. He loved the water and boating, and riding his Harley in the Smokey Mountains. He was a longtime business man in Decatur, spending 28 years with Lakeland Industries as Vice President of Manufacturing before retiring. He was CEO of Madison Mobile Storage for 46 years. He joined the Decatur Rotary Club in 1973 where he had 47 years of perfect attendance as Sargeant at Arms. Harvey attended his first Port Authority board meeting on June 25, 1993. He was voted president at the August 7, 2013 board meeting. He has overseen many successful projects that benefitted the port and its success such as, Nucor Steel, United Launch Alliance and others. He was a huge supporter of economic development in Morgan County.
Harvey was a very involved parishioner of St. John’s Episcopal Church for 40 years. He served on the Vestry and as Senior Warden. He was also a dual member of Rising Sun Lodge #29 and Renaissance Lodge # 933. He was a supporter of the Mooreland Hunt and the arts, serving on the Board of the Huntsville Chamber Music Guild for 20 years.
Harvey is survived by three sons, Harvey Madison Pride, (Nanette), Charles Nathaniel Pride and Noah Black Pride, all of Decatur; four grandchildren, Harvey Madison Pride II, Garner Harrison Pride, Amanda Jane Elizabeth Pride and Laura Sims Kennedy Pride, all of Decatur. Also survived by two brothers, Charles Walker Pride, (Kathryn), of Denver, Colorado, and Walter Garner Pride, (Lanae), of Hartselle; as well as two nephews.
Harvey lived and loved life to the fullest and will be missed very much by his family and friends.
A Private Family Service will be Saturday, December 19th, at St John’s Episcopal Church and will be live-streamed at 2:00 p.m. on St. John’s Episcopal Facebook Page. There will be a public, Masonic Rites, graveside service following at 2:30 p.m. in the St. John’s Episcopal Church Garden where all are welcomed. No visitation is scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the St. John’s Episcopal Church.
