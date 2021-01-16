ATHENS — Hayden Leroy Thomas was born April 18, 1940, and passed from this earth on January 12, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents Clarence Leon and Eva Hammond Thomas of Five Points, TN. He graduated from high school in Loretto, TN, in the Class of 1959. Leroy received a business degree from Athens State and spent many years working in the garment industry. He was a member of Bethel Church of Christ and loved his church family. Having been born and raised on a farm, the country life was in his blood, and he loved raising cattle and baling hay. He loved his fellow man and was always quick to help when he saw another human being in need.
Leroy is survived by his wife of 59 1/2 years, Norma Roper Thomas; two sons, Hayden Brett Thomas (Erica) of Prattville, AL and Mark Scott Thomas (Shannon) of Athens, AL. He is survived by one brother, Jerry Dale Thomas of Lawrenceburg, TN.
His greatest joy was being Pawpaw to his family, and he was adored by his three granddaughters, Emily Kate (Dax) McDaniel of Athens, AL, Serra Elizabeth (Andrew) King of Ardmore, AL, Lauren Lannette Thomas, Athens, AL, and one grandson, Elec Jacob Willbanks of Prattville, AL. Two precious great-grandchildren, Bryce and Lucy McDaniel, of Athens, AL will never know what a wonderful man he was.
A private family service will be held at a later time. Interment will be at the Five Points Church of Christ Cemetery, Five Points, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
