DECATUR — Memorial service for Hayward Alan Franks, 60, of Decatur will be Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Greg Standridge officiating.
Mr. Franks died Monday, March 1, 2021, in Decatur. He was born November 1, 1960, to Wayford Franks and Elnora Terry Franks. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayford Franks.
Survivors include her daughter, Chassidi (Clayton) Fromhold; mother, Elnora Terry Franks; brothers, Gerald Franks, Derin Franks; grandson, Dakota Fromhold; and nephews, Tyler (Brittney) Franks, Blake (Jackson) Franks, Blake Baker, Laken Franks.
