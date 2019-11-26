NEW SITE, MISSISSIPPI — Hazel Angeline Moore Sparks began her eternal journey Sunday morning November 24, 2019. She was 98. She was the youngest child of Thomas Elijah Moore and Grace Ellen Muse Moore, and was born January 9, 1921 in Prentiss County, Mississippi. She married the love of her life, Charles Holley Sparks, on September 11, 1938, and that began a journey of love and devotion that endured for more than 77 years! Her parents, two daughters, Bettye Sparks McKinney and Evelyn Marie Sparks, one brother, Howard Moore, and one great-grandson, Jacob McKinney, predeceased her. She is survived by her son, Larry Sparks (Leigh) of Hoover, Alabama, and six grandchildren, Holley Dickinson (Greg), Lauren Bennett (Auston), Leslie Wingard (Mason), Allison Nichols (Patrick), Jeff McKinney (Missie) and Scott McKinney. Also surviving are 12 great-grandchildren, Caton, Colby, Cally and Cade Bennett, Thomas and Lily Dickinson, Jordon McKinney, Chandler McKinney Ouzts (Justin), Corey and Tyler McKinney, Charlie Wingard and Annie Nichols.
She was a committed Christian serving in her church as a Sunday school teacher, and any place where she was needed. She lived her Faith each day and was evidenced by the way she treated others. She was a great supporter of education often serving as a room mother and volunteering with the PTA in Decatur, Alabama. She loved cooking, collecting and sharing recipes, gardening with her husband, and loved collecting sand dollars while living on the beach near Cape Canaveral. When her husband retired, they moved back to their farm in Prentiss County where she continued serving God and her community. She served as a poll worker for years and for 16 years worked in the New Site High School lunchroom. Her yeast rolls and desserts made her a favorite with all the students. She loved being around young people, and always looked and acted years younger than her age. She had a great sense of humor, and always made those around her feel loved.
She had a great work ethic and was such a great encourager. She sacrificed so much for her children and family and was such a loving and supporting helpmate to her husband. When he left to serve in WWII, she kept their farm going while caring for a one month old and a four-year-old! She was the glue that held the family together. As a Christian, as a devoted wife, as a nurturing mother, as a loving grandmother, and as a friend, she set the example. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her; our loss is Heaven’s gain. For her, there is no sting in death, no sorrow and pain, and today Heaven is her eternal home.
To honor her life, memorials may be made in her name to your church or favorite charity. Funeral will be Wednesday, November 27th at 12:00 at McMillian’s Chapel, Booneville, Mississippi. Visitation will begin at 10:30 and conclude at noon. She will be interred at New Site Cemetery, McMillian’s directing, with Reverend Ray Bennett conducting the service. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
