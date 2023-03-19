Hazel Bradley, 98, formerly of Decatur, AL, passed away on March 15, 2023. Visitation will be on Sunday March 19th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 p.m., also at Roselawn, with David Holmes, Worship Pastor at Central Park Baptist Church officiating. She will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery next to her beloved husband of 72 years.
Hazel is survived by her daughter, Linda Norsworthy (Don), her daughter Diane Pinson (David), both of Collierville, TN; and sons Eddie Bradley of Decatur and Gerald Bradley of Colorado Springs, CO. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren; Ben Pinson, Brian Pinson, Joshua Bradley, and Justin Bradley, as well as 12 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rufus Bradley; her mother Maggie Mae Touchston Glass; her father Harmon Gordon Glass; a sister Helen Glass; her brothers Harmon Glass, Jr., and Fred Glass.
Hazel was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was born January 29, 1925, in Valdosta, GA, met and married her husband Rufus in 1942. After living in several different states, they settled down in Decatur where she lived until her husband’s passing in 2015. She then moved to Collierville, TN, to be near her daughters until her death in 2023. She was a Christian woman who enjoyed raising her children, and was faithful in church activities. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
