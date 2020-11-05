HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Hazel Hogan, 93, will be Friday, November 6, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Salem Methodist Cemetery with Brother Harold Thompson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020, from 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hogan, who died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Summerford Nursing Home, was born September 23, 1927, in Lawrence County to Grady Irvin Stover and Myrtie Lavale Lowery Stover. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker for her family, whom she loved dearly. She faithfully attended Salem Methodist Church and was a good Christian lady.
She was preceded in death her husband, Cecil Hogan and her parents.
Survivors include one son, Stanley Hogan (Betty), Hartselle, AL; one daughter, Martha Cosgrove (Joe), Hartselle, AL; one brother, Milton Stove (Becky), Huntland, TN; two grandchildren, Kelly Kurtz (Glenn), Helena, AL and Haley Hand (Chad), Arab, AL; great-grandchild, Cash Hand; special friends and neighbors, A.J., Emily and Samuel Barkley.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers: Family requests memorial donations be made to the Salem Methodist Church or to the Hartselle Fire Department.
