DECATUR
Hazel L. Bullard, age 96, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021. She was born September 28, 1925. She spent her whole life dedicated to the Lord, her family and serving others. For 73 years she served alongside her husband in the churches he pastored and the community around her.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with funeral to follow. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Bullard enjoyed playing games with family and friends. She especially enjoyed Rook, she never said no to a game. She enjoyed watching ball games, especially football and baseball. She enjoyed watching the flowers grow in the garden and loved receiving them especially in her later years.
She was preceded in death by two of her children and her loving husband. She is survived by two children, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and one brother. She will be forever loved and dearly missed.
Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home is assisting the family.
