HARTSELLE — Funeral for Hazel Lewis, 79, will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Rusty Hodges and Geoff Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Mount Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Lewis died on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born May 16, 1941, in West Virginia to Elisha Smith and Bertha Fortner Smith. She was employed at the Sandwich Shop, prior to her retirement. She was a loving mother and grandmother and lived for God. She loved having fun and playing cards. She went to Heaven to be with her husband of 55 years, Clarence Lewis, who preceded her in death along with her daughter, Denise Posey, three sisters, six brothers, her parents and her great- grandson, Michael McClendon.
Survivors include two daughters, Shelly Martin (Steven), Hartselle and Rhonda Livingston (Rickey), Priceville; two sons, Charles Lewis (Kelly) and Ernie Lewis, both of Terra Alta, WV; son-in-law, Scott Posey; one brother, Ed Smith (Carol), Ohio; 12 grandchildren, 30 great- grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Livingston, Matt Wilson, Phillip Gurly, Russell Brown, Cronan Conell and Larry Martin.
Family wishes to express “Thank You’s” to Hospice of the Valley for the wonderful care they gave Mrs. Lewis.
