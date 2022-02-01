SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Hazel P. Wood, 89, will be Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Van Wray officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Wood died on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Redstone Village. She was born June 23, 1932, in Morgan County to Roy Israel Wray and Floye Mae Wray. She was a homemaker for her family and a had a boundless love for family and friends. She was a faithful caregiver, loved to travel with her family, was an avid bowler and was on the Senior Leagues for Hartselle and Decatur. She was a member of the Gracepoint Church. She was wonderful wife to her husband, Joseph Wood from 1956 until his death in 2002. Her brother, Billie Wray, a sister, Louise Henderson and her parents also preceded her in death.
Survivors include son, Scott Wood; daughters, Kay Griffin and Stacey Bauman; three grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be James Wray, T.J. Henderson, Wayne Wray, David Mangum, Justin Henderson and Daniel Henderson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.