DECATUR — Hazel Puckett Harton Lindsey, 88, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Her visitation will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Bro. Donnie McDonald and Bro. Tom Salter officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Lindsey was born on June 1, 1932 in Morgan County, AL to parents, Roy B. Puckett and Lola Bert Puckett. She was a graduate of Danville High School. Mrs. Lindsey worked for SouthCentral Bell as a telephone operator for many years before having children and becoming a homemaker. She never met a stranger and she was well loved by all whom had the pleasure of knowing her. Mrs. Lindsey was a devoted wife, an excellent mother, and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an animal lover and enjoyed shopping in her spare time. Her presence will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death her parents, Roy B. Puckett and Lola Bert Puckett; husbands, James Lee Harton and Charles Kenneth Lindsey, and daughter, Lea Ann Harton.
She is survived by her son, James Howard Harton and special friend, Joy Shadden; daughter, Jennifer Harton Woods and spouse, Darren; grandchildren, James-Kenneth Harton, Joseph Harton, Lindsey Woods and Krystle Woods; great-grandchildren, Chelsey Brooke Woods, Briley Jade Woods, Maxwell Alan Woods, James Elijah Harton, Greyson Roy Woods, and Kallen Avery Woods; niece, Beth Harton Walden, and special fur babies, Angel and Doc Penney.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Mrs. Lindsey’s caregivers, Teri Dunlap, Jo Woods, and Tracy Williams for their loving care and dedication. A special thank you to Dr. Michael Lee Putman and his office staff for their amazing care, and Encompass Hospice staff for their kindness and compassion during Mrs. Lindsey’s final moments.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.