Hazel Tanksley

DECATUR — Hazel Marie Smith Tanksley, 98, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Roselawn Cemetery with Bro. Steve Smith officiating.
Mrs. Tanksley was born on December 7, 1921 to parents, Fred L. Smith and Minnie DeMasters Smith. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ; a member of the Beltline Church of Christ congregation. She also attended services of the Priceville Church of Christ while a resident of The Terrace at Priceville. Mrs. Tanksley was instrumental in helping beloved husband establish their family business, Tanksley Machine and Tool, Inc. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Mrs. Tanksley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harlen J. Tanksley; three sisters, Lucille Toone, Pauline Pettey and Lessie Clark, and one brother, Fred L. Smith Jr.
She is survived by two sons, Timothy L. Tanksley and wife Reatha of Hartselle, and Gregory L. Tanksley and wife Sissi of Hartselle; three grandsons, Jarod Tanksley and wife Emily of Athens, Stuart Tanksley and wife Rebecca of Decatur, and Hamp Tanksley and wife Sara Glenn of Athens; one granddaughter, Meg T. Knight and husband Kyle of Orange Beach; four great-granddaughters, Madelyn Joy Tanksley, Mary Brents Tanksley, Caroline Belle Tanksley and Sara James Tanksley; three great-grandsons, Pierce Lane Tanksley, Harlen Edward Tanksley, and Jack Tyler Tanksley.
Pallbearers will be Jarod Tanksley, Stuart Tanksley, Hamp Tanksley, Kyle Knight, Doug Fromhold, Jeff Pettey, Marty Adams, and Steve Clark.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harlen J. Tanksley Scholarship Fund at Heritage Christian University.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the f
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.