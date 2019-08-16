DECATUR — Hazel Wales Johnson, 88, was born October 4, 1930 and raised in Ardmore, AL and moved to Decatur after attending Florence State. She retired from State National Bank and from the Light House. She died on August 14, 2019 in Huntsville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irby C. Johnson and her siblings, Cecil Wales, Sadie Rochelle, Alton Wales, Naomi Hodges, John Wales and Wayne Wales.
She is survived by daughters, Kathy Johnson Manning and Nancy Andrews (Keith); and grandchildren, Kevin Manning and Sophie Manning.
Visitation will be today, August 16th at Wesley Memorial UMC from 2 to 3 p.m. Graveside will be at 4 p.m. at Sylone Cemetery in Elkmont, Alabama. Ridout’s Brown-Service directing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.