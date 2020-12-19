ATHENS — Helen Alberta Legg Carter, 90, died December 16, 2020. A graveside service will be Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Limestone Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:45 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home.
