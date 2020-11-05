HARRISON, ARKANSAS — Funeral service for Helen Bolling Agee, age 89, formerly of Decatur, will be Saturday, November 7, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Will Sherman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Agee stepped into glory on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Somerset Senior Living in Harrison, AR. She was born in Moulton, AL on October 20, 1931, to Gilbert and Bertha Tippett Bolling. Mrs. Agee retired from Monsanto after 38 years, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Decatur, AL for 68 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wayne Agee, in 2005, following 53 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Herman, James and Robert Bolling; and five sisters, Beulah Terry, Edna Terry, Ernestine Sherrill, Josephine Moats and Christine Guier.
She is survived by one daughter, Donna Sherman (John) of Arkansas; two grandchildren, Leah Mauck (Ricky) of Indiana and Will Sherman (Elizabeth) of Texas; five great-grandchildren, Skylar and Emily Sherman, and Carter, John and Harrison Mauck; and many nephews and nieces who will miss her very much.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
