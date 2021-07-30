HARTSELLE — Funeral for Helen Cobbs, 81, will be today, July 30, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Price and Bro. Walter Blackman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Bethel Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Cobbs died on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at her residence. She was born May 25, 1940, in Tennessee to Buford Lee Doggett and Sally Lou McGaugh Doggett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Cobbs.
Survivors include daughter, Benita Wiley (Alan), Hartselle; son, Tracy Cobbs, Hartselle; sister, Betty Ingram (Bill), Pulaski, TN; stepgrandson, Seth Wiley (Raegan); stepgreat-granddaughter, Lennon Wiley; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Roy Cobbs, Glen Cobbs, Jerry Thompson, Steve Ingram, Sam Gully and Walt Russell.
