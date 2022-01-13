DECATUR — Funeral for Helen Gatlin, 75, will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Walt Schmidt and Rev. Mike Price officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Friendship Methodist Church Cemetery in Vinemont. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gatlin died on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born April 19, 1946, in Jackson County to Hershel Milligan and Emmer Matthews Milligan. She was employed as a Ward Clerk for Parkway Medical Center, prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Redemption Baptist Church in Decatur. Preceding her in death were a daughter, Pamela Patek; a son, Robby Hayes; her parents, three brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Gatlin; son, Ricky Hayes; and grandchildren, Paul Westbrook, David Westbrook, Jessica Salicido and Geoffrey Hayes.
Pallbearers are Jason Osborn, Tony Livingston, Ronnie Cornhill, Ken Smith, Jerome Garrison John Easley, Jamie Dozier, Ellis Johns and Keith Livingston.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.