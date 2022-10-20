ATHENS
It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Louise Miller Greenhaw announces her passing on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the age of 80 years.
Born in Athens, Alabama and raised in her childhood home on N. Houston Street, Helen graduated from Athens High School where, as a cheerleader, she cheered on the love of her life, Jackie, as quarterback on the football team. She went on to attend The University of Montevallo where she received a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics. Helen taught at Ardmore High School and Athens High School for 33 years where she also led the Honor Society, Future Homemakers of America, Beauty Walk, and served as Senior Sponsor.
Helen was a supporter of Athens Rotary Club, Birdie Thornton Center, Foundation on Aging, United Way Board of Directors, City of Athens Relay for Life, Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame, Athens City School Foundation, Veterans Coffee Call, Athens Activity Center, and “Poke Sallet Follies.”
She was nominated for Athena Grease Goddess in 2019 but respectfully declined, as she felt others deserved it more. The title was created to honor women who give back and make Athens better.
Through the years, Helen hosted literally thousands of receptions and events honoring others including, most recently, United Way, Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission, and the Athens-Stonehaven Sister City Committee.
Helen grew up attending Athens Presbyterian Church. Once she married, she joined her husband at Athens First Baptist, where she faithfully worshipped and served for over fifty years of her life. There she actively participated in Sunday School, delivered meals to the homebound and sick, and volunteered for numerous events and committees. Those who knew Helen likely received a card, photo, call, visit or one of her famous pound cakes as she purposefully filled her days with serving others.
She proudly supported her husband behind the scenes in most every endeavor during their 53 years together, never wanting any of the credit in spite of her tireless efforts. She and Jackie shared their time, energy, resources, dancing, laughter and love lavishly.
Helen is survived by her children, Sparkle Greenhaw, Summer and Neal Christopher, Paige and Jason McCracken; and her grandchildren, Aidan, Anselm, Sibyl, and Josephine. She will also be dearly remembered by her sisters, Linda Morton and her husband Dave, Frances Forehand and her husband Mike; and by her sister-in-law, Ginger Murphy and her husband, Reitzel. Helen will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces; nephews; extended family; and dear friends.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Walter “Buddy” Miller and Louise (Caine) Miller.
Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., and a Memorial Service celebrating the life of Helen will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at noon, both at First Baptist Church of Athens.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen may be made to any of these:
City of Athens Relay 4 Life, PO Box 562, Athens, AL 35612
Foundation on Aging PO Box 1261, Athens, AL 35612-1261
Athens City School Foundation - Jackie Greenhaw Foundation Room - Via check to PO Box 151, Athens AL 35612 or via webpage at acsf.acs-k12.org.
