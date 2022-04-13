DECATUR — Helen Imogene Dungy Jones, 86 of Decatur, passed away on April 11, 2022. Visitation for Mrs. Jones will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 12:30-2 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home with Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home with Dr. Steve Chandler officiating. Internment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Imogene is survived by her daughter, Sonya Aldridge (Jamie); her grandson, Deacon Aldridge (Bailey) and granddaughter, Kileigh Woller (William). She is also survived by three sisters, Louise Proctor (Bobby), Linda Wise, and Sandra Dungy, and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dean Jones; parents, Thomas and Dadie Mae Dungy; sisters, Gloria Whitt, Patricia Walker, and brother, Tommy Dungy.
Imogene was a loving wife, and mother who always put her family first. She adored her grandchildren and never missed any of their events. She was very proud to welcome William and Bailey into her family and loved them as her own. She will always be remembered as a strong willed woman who served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and was fiercely loyal to her family and friends.
Those serving as pallbearers are Deacon Aldridge, William Woller Jr., Lynn Proctor, Greg Bass, Shaun Bass, and Jonathan Ledbetter.
Memorial gifts may be made to Beltline Church of Christ or Hospice of North Alabama.
