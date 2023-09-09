SOMERVILLE — Helen Lucille Jones Luker, 96, of Somerville, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2023, surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at Red Oak cemetery with Rev. Phillip Hardin officiating, and Peck Funeral Home directing.
