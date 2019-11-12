DECATUR — Visitation for Helen Lee Mullins will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life service will follow at noon in the chapel with burial in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 240 Johnston St. SE, Decatur, AL 35602.
