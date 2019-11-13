DECATUR — Helen Lee Mullins, 85, of Decatur, AL peacefully entered into Heaven’s Gates on Saturday November 9, 2019. Helen was born December 30, 1933 in Clintwood, VA to the late Carl and Zelda Willis Stanley. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her daughter, Julie Blackwell; her grandson, Matthew Swearengin; her brother, Harold Stanley; and sisters, Betty Sippel and Rose Brooks.
Helen eloped with her sweetheart, Fred, in 1952 and shortly embarked on the career of a military wife. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. Along with being a remarkable cook, she excelled as a seamstress and quilt maker. Helen was a longtime member of Cedar Ridge Baptist Church until failing health prevented her from attending.
Helen is survived by her children, Ronnie Mullins and his wife, Sandy and Jane Swearengin and her husband, Larry; two brothers, Bobby Stanley and James Stanley and his wife, Debbie; and two sisters, Nona Cantrell and her husband, Guy and Mona Brommer and her husband, Cliff; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Helen will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 at noon at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Helen will be laid to rest in Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Contributions in Helen’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 240 Johnston St. SE, Decatur, AL 35602. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Mullins family.
