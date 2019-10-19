MOULTON — Helen Lindsey Glenn, 92, of Moulton passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at NHC Healthcare. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Moulton Baptist Church with funeral service following immediately at 3 p.m. with Bro. Jesse Reeder officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Glenn was a member of Moulton Baptist Church and was very active in her church work. She worked for the Lawrence County Medical System for 35 years with the last 18 years being the Chief Medical Technician. Mrs. Glenn was the recipient of the National Medical Technologist Award of the year in 1981. She was a mentor and the Head of the Lawrence County Red Cross for many years and was active in many of the local charity organizations. She was published in several local cookbooks. Mrs. Glenn was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by many.
Survivors include her son, Stanley Glenn (Teresa) and one daughter, Vicki Sexton (John); four grandsons, Larry Martin, Steve Glenn, Sean Sexton and Aaron Sexton; one granddaughter, Nova Glenn and nine greatgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Glenn; her parents, Carlie and Bessie Lindsey; one grandson, Peter Sexton and nine siblings.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family extends special thanks to the loving caregivers at National Health Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.