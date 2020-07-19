TOWN CREEK — Helen Lucille Flannagin, 94, of Town Creek passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home. Private services are planned. Burial will be in Fergason Cemetery.
Born on August 4, 1925 to the late Charlie and Mary Bumgart Nelson, Lucille enjoyed gardening, working in her yard and flowers. She also did quilting and needlework. Lucille was a member of Hatton Church of Christ.
Survivors include her daughters, Diane Shelton and Debe Dutton (Doyle); grandchildren, Shenoia Bullard (Rodney), Jody Byars (Emily), Matthew White (Paige) and Natalie Cook (Dale); great-grandchildren, Tyler Byars, Taylor Byars, Molly Byars, Macy Byars, Byron White, Charleigh White, Stella White, Naomi Cook and Norie Cook; very special cat, Ms. Kitty; three sisters; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, James Rayburn Flannagin; her parents; four brothers; and five sisters.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family extends special thanks to her caretakers, Michelle Nelson, Holly Gibson, Wanda Daniel and Margaret Gaddis; hospice nurses, Autumn Cross, Kayla Gillespie, and Gidget Letson; and Ben Phillips, Chris Miller and Hatton Church of Christ for the many years of at home services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
