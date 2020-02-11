HARTSELLE — Funeral for Helen Margean Hill, 80, of Hartselle, will be today, February 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home with Brother F. Michael Gunter officiating. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation was Monday, February 10, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hill died February 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 29, 1939 in Morgan County to Lewis Tankersley and Claudia Bennefield Tankersley. Mrs. Hill owned and operated Town and Country Beauty Shop prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald Hill and a daughter, Denise Teague.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff Ayers (Robyn Thompson) and Steven Hill (Christa); two daughters, Carol Brown and Kristina Tomlin (Jeremy); one brother, Dwight Tankersley (Jenny); 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Drew Kirkpatrick, Bryan Liverett, Nick Tankersley, Thomas McHan, Jeremy Tomlin, Zac Ferrell and Bo Walker.
