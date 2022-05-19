DECATUR — Helen Marie Hartselle of Decatur, born February 6, 1927, peacefully passed away on May 16, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, May 20, at 1:30 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Roselawn with the Reverend Pearl Jenkins and Reverend Darren McNish officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Helen is survived by her sister, Geraldine Hartselle of Decatur. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oda B. and Esther M. Hartselle; a sister and brother-in-law, Johnnie and Omar Maner; and a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Jane Hartselle.
Helen had a friendly smile for everyone, a quiet demeanor, and she always had time to be a sympathetic listener to anyone with a need. She was active in her church and loved to travel. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the loving care provided by the employees of Westminster Assisted Living and to Hospice of the Valley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.
