DECATUR — Funeral for Helen Maurice Noblitt, 77, of Decatur, will be held Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Steve Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 5:00 PM at Rosebank Cemetery in Flat Creek, Tennessee.
Obituary Information
