MOULTON — Graveside funeral for Helen Mayes Britt, 88, of Moulton will be today, June 4, 2020, at Graham Cemetery at 10:00 A.M. with Reverend Scotty Letson officiating.
Mrs. Britt, who died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her residence, was born May 2, 1932, to Ollie Mayes and Ellen Craft Mayes. She was a Baptist. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy T. Britt; son, Bubba Brunet, Jr.; brothers, M.A. Mayes, Travis Mayes; sister, Minnie Stokes.
Survivors include her son, Christopher Thomas (Bobbie Jo) Britt; daughters, Sandra Parker (Harold) Oliver, Barbara Parker (Conrad) Bowling, Brenda Terry (Greg) Reding, Mae Bradford Standridge, Donna Britt (Ambrey) Reding, Rhonda Britt (Byron) DeLamar; brother, Owen Mays; 32 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Ran Reding, Tim Reding, Wes Reding, Dwayne Standridge, Mark Oliver and Brandon Sweet.
Visit our website at parkwayfunerals.com to sign our online guest book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.