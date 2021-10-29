HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Helen Roberson Boger, 88, will be Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Wendell Callahan officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Red Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Boger died on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Limestone Health Facility. She was born January 7, 1933, in Lawrence County to Earl Thomas Roberson and Ruby Rooks Roberson. She was a homemaker for her family, a member of the Oak Ridge Baptist Church and a graduate of the Morgan County High School, class of 1951. She moved to Talledega until 1962 and after 33 years there moved to Hartselle in 1995. Helen enjoyed sitting with her family singing and making music, gardening and growing her flowers and she was an animal lover.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claudie “J.C.” Boger; a daughter, Dorothy Ann Brookman; a brother, Earl Roberson, Jr.; a sister, Margaret Roberson Weaver and a grandchild.
Survivors include one son, Eddie T. Boger, Hartselle, AL; daughter, Merry Wawsczyk, ( Roger), White Cloud, MI; brothers, Rayburn M. Roberson, Georgia, Dennis Lee Roberson, Decatur, AL; grandchildren, Gabriel Hulvey (Jill), White Cloud, MI, Robin Williams, Newaygo, MI, Tommy Boger (Kristina), Hartselle, AL, Collin Wawsczyk and Nolan Wawsczyk, both of White Cloud, MI; great-grandchildren, Karson Boger, Hartselle, AL, Damion Hulvey and Jaryd Hulvey, both of Cedar Springs. MI.
Pallbearers will be Don Boger, Angel Arce, Joe Roberson, Colter Moore, Ricky Roberson, Frankie Lee Ellis and Alan Roberson.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Mark Roberson.
