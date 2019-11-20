DECATUR — Helen Ruth Roan, 95, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away on November 17, 2019 at Riverside Senior Living where she lived the past eight years. Helen was born July 14, 1924 in Morgan County, Alabama to the late Reverend James E. Roan and Cora Jane Wright Roan.
Helen was a graduate of Priceville High School Class of 1944, and graduated from Draughon’s Business College in Nashville, TN. She was employed by RCA in Huntsville, and Continental Grain in Decatur before her retirement. She was a longtime member of Southside Baptist Church.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, 16 siblings, and her lifelong friend, Hazel Anderson.
She is survived by dear friends, Jo Lynn Anderson Mazur and Walter Witty. Helen was loved by a multitude of nieces and nephews. She held a very special place in the hearts of the staff and residents of Riverside Senior Living.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Roselawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service. She will be laid to rest in Decatur City Cemetery. Brother David Anderson and Christopher Campbell are officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
