COURTLAND
Helen S. Bass, 54, died November 30, 2020. A Celebration Service will be held in the parking lot of Pleasant Grove MB Church Saturday at 11 a.m. with Reynolds funeral Home directing. Public viewing will be today from 12-6 at Reynolds. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery.
