HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Helen “Sue” Hill, 72, will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Daniel Couch officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hill died on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital. She was born June 23,1949 in Morgan County to James Hopper and Margaret Hardin Hopper. She was a Beautician and the owner of the Beauty Nook in downtown Hartselle for over 40 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Anne Hopper.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Hill; one son, Cameron Hill; two daughters, Danielle Hart and Courtney Hargrove (Aaron); one sister, Dorothy Wilburn; four grandchildren, Brianna Hart, Briley Hart, Brintley Hart, Hunter Hargrove; one great grandchild, Ava Stockett.
Pallbearers will be family.
