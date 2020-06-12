BELLE MINA — Funeral Mass for Helen Swanner LeCroix, 94, of Belle Mina will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church in Decatur with Father Charles Merrill officiating. She will be laid to rest immediately following in Athens City Cemetery.
Mrs. LeCroix, known affectionately by family and friends as Maw-Maw, peacefully passed away June 10, 2020 in Decatur surrounded by many of her children and grandchildren. She was born March 26, 1926 in Tanner, Alabama to George Richard Swanner and Mamie Sandlin Swanner and was a member of the Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 47 years, John David LeCroix; her son, George Edward LeCroix; her brother, George Swanner Sandlin; two sisters, Julia Ann Swanner Stacey and Nell Swanner Cole.
Maw-Maw once giggled that she liked boys best, but the girls surely never knew that. Without fail she lovingly prepared huge meals for our Sunday afternoon gatherings and the cookie jars always had chocolate chip cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies in them for her children of every age from seven months to 70 years. She welcomed countless friends of the family into her home as her own except during an Alabama football game as she did not want to be interrupted while Bama played.
She is survived by three sons, John David LeCroix, Jr. (Sandra), William Ray LeCroix (Pat), Brian Alan LeCroix (Linda); one daughter, Ellen LeCroix Schomburg (James); 11 grandchildren, Jessica Jon LeCroix, Sarah Jade LeCroix, Jonathan Clark LeCroix (Lesley), Sharon Peyton LeCroix, Kathryn LeCroix Lovell (Heath), Bridgett LeCroix Poss (Steve), Emily LeCroix Wright (David), Alison LeCroix Haines (Adam), Virginia LeCroix Holcombe (Richard), Brian Chadwick LeCroix (Becky), and James Carlton Schomburg, III. Maw-Maw is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, Jimmy Dolton “Trey” Harville, III, Hunter John David LeCroix, Jacob Conrad LeCroix, George Elliot Lovell, Emma Ally Wright, William Steven Poss, Jr., Zoey Bella Wright, Cooper Croix Haines, Ryland Parker Holcombe, Carter Banks Holcombe, Tinsley Elaine Holcombe, Aurora Jean LeCroix; one great-great-grandchild, Hazel Marie LeCroix; one sister, Faye Swanner Daws; 13 nieces and nephews who she loved dearly, and daughter-in- law, Sharon Clark LeCroix.
Pallbearers will be James Schomburg, Adam Haines, Richard Holcombe, Jonathan LeCroix, Hunter LeCroix, and Jacob LeCroix.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or your favorite charity.
