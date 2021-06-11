CULLMAN
Funeral service for Helen Turner, 76, will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend James Watts and Reverend Keith Whitley officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Bell Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
A bright light was dimmed Wednesday evening, June 9, 2021, with the passing of Helen Francis Turner of Cullman. She was born Monday, April 9, 1945, in Morgan County to Oliver Burton Walker and Lillie Mae Brown Walker. Helen was an established member of the Cullman community for over four decades and will be missed but remembered with love. She was a wonderful wife and was mom and Memaw to everyone she met.
Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Gary Wayne Turner; sons, Cecil Wayne Terry, Henry Guy Terry, and Adam Wade Terry; daughter, Kandy Mae Woehler; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Jessica Terry, Pam Terry and Crystal Terry; son-in-law, Chris Woehler.
Pallbearers will be James Terry, Josh Terry, Christopher Bradford, Kenneth Knott, Chris Lee and Jason Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be Guy Terry and Greg Miller.
