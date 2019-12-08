CHARLOTTE, NC
Hella vonBostel Khouri, age 85, passed away peacefully in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, December 5, 2019 surrounded by her three children. She was born in Hamburg, Germany, moved to Washington D.C., and started their family in Jamaica before moving to Decatur.
She is survived by her loving children, Markus Khouri and wife Elina, Tanya Khouri, and Christoph Khouri and wife Anne; beloved grandchildren, Victoria Khouri, Sofia Khouri, Ethan Khouri and Ava Khouri; brother, Eric vonBostel.
Mrs. Khouri is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Emile Khouri.
A private family service will be held in Jamaica in the new year.
