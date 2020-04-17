LAGUNA WOODS, CALIF. — Henrietta “Rietta” Oppenheim, 93, passed away on April 10, 2020 at Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks, California after a brief illness. Rietta was born and raised in Meridian, Mississippi to Daniel and Josephine Netter.
Rietta was married to Paul Oppenheim, with whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage before he passed in 2005. Rietta was also preceded in death by her sister, Frances Rose, in 2010. Rietta is survived by her three sons, Howard (Kay), A.D. and Daniel (Ann), and her niece and nephew, Risa and Sam Rose.
Rietta and Paul raised their three sons in St. Louis, Missouri and later in Decatur, Alabama where she worked with special needs students in the public schools. In 1994, Rietta and her husband retired to Laguna Woods, California.
In Laguna Woods she enjoyed her small flower garden, was active in Laughter Yoga, her temple, and loved her dog, Taco. Rietta was an example of grace and kindness. She touched everyone with her smile and sweet loving spirit. Rietta was a friend to all.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
A celebration of her life will be made at a later date.
