FLORENCE— Henry “Hank” Herold Self, Jr., of Florence, died at home surrounded by his loving family, on his 73rd birthday, July 19, 2023, after a brave battle with cancer. Hank was a brilliant attorney, gifted athlete, loving husband, and great father.
Hank was born in Florence, Alabama, on July 19, 1950. He was a graduate of Coffee High School, where he was captain of the 1967 football team. He was named to the Alabama High School Football 4A All-State Team as well as the Super All-State Team. He earned a football scholarship to Auburn University. At Auburn, Hank was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and served as Vice President. He was also a member of Alpha Epsilon Delta, Auburn’s pre-medical honor society. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Auburn University in 1972.
Hank continued his studies at the University of Alabama School of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctorate in 1975. After graduation, he practiced law at Rosser & Munsey and John D. Clement Law Firm in Tuscumbia before founding The Self Law Firm in Florence. Hank had a distinguished career as a trial lawyer representing plaintiffs in products liability, personal injury, and medical malpractice cases. He was a fierce advocate for his clients. He was admitted to practice before the Alabama Supreme Court as well as the U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth and Eleventh Circuits.
Hank was certified as a Civil Trial Advocate by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, was a member of the Association of Trial Lawyers of America as well as the Colbert and Lauderdale County Bar Associations, served as the President of the Colbert County Bar Association, and was a member of the Executive Committee of the Alabama Trial Lawyers Association for well over a decade. Hank earned the honor of being named a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, composed of preeminent members of the Trial Bar from the United States and Canada. Less than 1% of the total lawyer population is eligible for membership.
Hank met his wife, Laura Jane, while they were in junior high school. They married on March 25, 1972. After graduate school, they returned to Florence and raised their three children at historic Woodlawn, a horse and cattle farm. He was a proud member of the Lauderdale County Cattlemen’s Association.
Hank retired from the practice of law in 2000. In retirement, he travelled the world with his family. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with his children and grandsons.
Hank was in awe of the beauty and wonder of the natural world. He spent most days rowing and watching wildlife on his beloved Tennessee River and most nights on his deck looking up at the stars. He had a lifelong obsession with the pursuit of knowledge, continually studying history, science, philosophy, and literature. He never quit learning.
Above all else, Hank’s greatest joy and purpose was being a father.
Hank is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Laura Jane; a daughter, Caroline; two sons, Wesley (Shea) and Neil; two grandsons, Henry Wakefield and Doran; a brother, Gil; a sister, Sue Raines (Bill); and a number of nieces and nephews. Hank was preceded in death by his parents, Hal and Shirley Self; grandparents, Iva Mae and Auburn Porterfield Williams; and grandparents, Lottie Belle and John Gilbert Self.
A private family celebration of life will be held.
Williams Funeral home is assisting the family.
