SOMERVILLE — A Celebration of Life for Mr. Henry L. Davis Jr., 76, of Somerville, Alabama will be noon Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Hone with the Reverend Mitchell Cowley officiating and inhumation in Hartselle Memory Gardens. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral. The family will receive friend on this evening from 5:30-7:00 at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Henry Lucas Davis, Jr. was born May 12, 1943 to Henry Lucas Davis, Sr. and Arminda Key Davis in Somerville, Alabama in Morgan County. He transition into eternal rest on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Tony Miller.
Henry was a lifelong member of Ward Chapel C.M.E. Church where he worshiped faithfully and worked in the following capacities; Sunday school teacher, Superintendent and trustee.
Henry attended school in Somerville at Ward Elementary and Morgan County Training School. He also received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree from Alabama A&M University in Normal, AL. He taught school several years in the Opelika School System. He enlisted in the United States Army where he served 25 years and retired as Master Sergeant. He was employed at Alabama A&M University as Residential Counselor and Director of Morris Hall until his death.
Henry leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Hadassah Young Davis of Somerville; daughter, Hadassah Lee (Kevin); grandchildren, Aaron Lee, Henry Lee and Jezreel Lee; sisters-in-law, Judith Young-Powell and Deborah Young; brother-in-law, the Reverend Wilbur Young; aunts, Patricia Gulley of Akron, Ohio, Agrippa Bass of Atlanta, Georgia, Nell Davis and Margret Whitfield of Canton, Ohio, Ollie Griswell of Detroit, Michigan, Special cousin-sister, Judy Hullett and a host of other relatives and friends.
