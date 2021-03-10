BEAUREGARD, ALABAMA — Henry Leon Goodlett, passed away at his lakeside home in Lee County on February 10, 2021. Leon was a native of Lawrence County.
He graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1961. After attending the University of Alabama, Leon began his career at Decatur Iron and Steel before relocating to Los Angeles where he spent over 40 years in the structural steel industry. He was Project Manager for many notable landmarks in southern California, such as The Staples Arena and The Disney Theater.
Leon also served on the Board of Directors for The Steel Fabricators Association for many years.
After retiring, Alabama lured Leon back to spend time with family, and to enjoy his love of fishing. He loved cars, boats, and cats, especially his longtime Maine Coon cat companions, Boots and Foxy.
Leon often referred to his last cat, Blue, as his “grand kitty.” They found each other back in Alabama at The Lee County Humane Society.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Hunter Goodlett and Bernice Key Goodlett.
He is survived by his brothers, Mike Goodlett (Donna), and Tim Goodlett; niece, Haley Price (Michael); nephew, Hunter Goodlett (Emma); and two great-nieces, Mason and Maggie.
There will be a private service for close friends and family on Leon’s birthday.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Leon and his beloved kitty, Blue by a donation to: Lee County Humane Society, 1140 Ware Drive, Auburn, AL 36832.
