DECATUR — Henry Zeitler McCrary, 85, of Decatur, AL, died on November 4, at home. A service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Decatur, on Monday, November 8, at 2 p.m. with The Reverend Chase Ackerman officiating. Visitation will precede the service from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., in the church library. A private burial will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville, AL.
Mr. McCrary was born on October 13, 1936, in Decatur, AL and spent his early years in Mooresville, AL. After graduating from The McCallie School in Chattanooga, TN, he received BA and MA Degrees from the University of Alabama, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Upon graduation, he served in the US Army and was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. A consummate scholar, Mr. McCrary, continued his education by earning a Masters of Divinity from Louisville (KY) Seminary, and a Masters of Theology from Princeton, (NJ) Theological Seminary. He used this knowledge and love of teaching to conduct Bible classes at churches throughout north Alabama. Mr. McCrary also taught economics at Athens State University, the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and Calhoun Community College.
Serving his community, Mr. McCrary was a member of Rotary Club, United Way Red Feather Society, and Calhoun College Foundation - Director Emeritus. He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, and a former member of the American Academy of Religion, and the Society of Biblical Literature.
With a passion for genealogy, Mr. McCrary spent years of research in creating large volumes of family history, which will be a treasured lineage resource for his family.
Mr. McCrary was preceded in death by his parents, George Laurence McCrary and Anne Cortner Zeitler McCrary of Mooresville. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Melanie Buttner McCrary; a son Henry Zeitler McCrary, Jr. and his wife Alta of Guntersville; a brother, George Laurence McCrary, Jr. and his wife Shirley Dowling McCrary of Mooresville; two brothers-in-law, Dana Paul Buttner of Birmingham, and James Earl Buttner and his wife Jo of Springville AL; one nephew; one niece; and three great-nephews and one great-niece.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church. 202 Gordon Drive, Decatur, AL 35601; To Parkinson’s Research through the American Parkinson Disease Association; or to a charitable organization of your choice.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
