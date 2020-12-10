FALKVILLE
Herbert Alton Bartlett, Jr. died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born December 6, 1954, in Albertville, Alabama to Herbert Alton Bartlett, Sr. and Sarah Mae Callaham Bartlett. He was employed by NAFECO as an accountant, prior to his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jean Bartlett.
Survivors include one daughter, Megan Couts (Josh); one son, Nicholas Alton Bartlett; two sisters, Solane Thomas and Janet Waugaman; two grandchildren, Silas Alton Bartlett and Evan Couts.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled and held at a later date by his family.
Family wishes to “Thank” the employees of Decatur Morgan Hospital and all those working in Covid-19 units throughout the country.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.