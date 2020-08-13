DECATUR — A Celebration of Life for Herbert Anders will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle. Herbert left this world to be with his Savior and Best Friend on August 11, 2020 at his home in Decatur, Alabama. Brother R.C. Borden will be officiating the ceremony and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before the service.
Herbert is also known by his friends as Herb. He was born May 11, 1932 in Massey to James Dewey Anders and Ola Maze Anders. He graduated from Morgan County High School and was a graduate of Gradwohl School of Laboratory Technique in St. Louis, MO. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS LST 1148, during the Korean War from 1950-1954. He worked as a lab technician at Baugh, Wiley, Smith Hospital and relocated to the new Parkway Medical Center as materials manager; and retired from Wolverine Tube. He was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and wanted to share his Jesus with everyone he met. He was a member of Sixteenth Avenue Baptist Church. Mr. Anders was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Harold, Howard, and Hoyd Anders.
He is survived by his loving wife, Willa Mae Anders of 61 years; two sons, Jeff Anders (Diane) and Roger Anders (Cindy); three grandchildren, Jennifer Anders, Jonathan Anders (Amanda) and Josh Anders (Christy); one great-grandchild, Rhett Anders. Also survived by sisters, Inez Sims, Jean Palmer and Lillian Collins.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Comfort Care Hospice, 2424 Danville Road SW, Suite M, Decatur, AL 35603.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.