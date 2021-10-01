DECATUR — Funeral service for Herbert Hoover Blackwood, age 94, of Decatur, will be Saturday, October 2, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Paul Cheshier officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to service. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Blackwood went to be with the Lord on September 29, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving daughters. He was born July 10, 1927, in Hartselle, AL to John Henry Blackwood and Fannie Lou Price Blackwood. He was proprietor of Blackwood Shell for 38 years and owner of Blackwood Tire and Wheel. He was an avid bass fisherman and member of the Decatur Bass Club. He also loved playing pool at the Decatur Senior Center, even winning first place twice in the District 2 Masters Billiards Games. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Ruth Tomlinson Blackwood, his parents, and 10 siblings.
He is survived by his daughters, Katrina Loper (Allen), Tracy Bromirski (Pete), Donna Monk (Gary), and Dana Bisch (Tim); seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Reece (Drew), Olivia House (Daniel), Mark Bisch (Kali), Eric Monk, Hannah Finn (Joe), Matthew Bisch, and Lana Monk; and two great-grandchildren, Chloie Bisch and Bo House.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family extends gratitude for all the prayers offered on their behalf during this difficult time. A special thank you to Affinity Hospice and niece, Raeann Steele.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St., Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
