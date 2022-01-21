DECATUR — Funeral service for Herbert Keith Brown, age 70, of Decatur, will be Sunday, January 23, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Greg Dollar officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Brown, who died Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born August 3, 1951, in Cullman, to Herbert William Brown and Collene Parris Brown. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert William Brown of Arley, and one granddaughter, Autumn Woods of Decatur.
Mr. Brown served six years as a deputy for Cullman County. Beginning October 24, 1985, he began as a patrolman for the Decatur Police Department for 26 years, and Sergeant for the Decatur Police Department for three years, retiring July 1, 2014. He devoted his life as a public servant who deeply cared for his fellow man, his department, and the communities he served. In 2006, he was awarded a Medal of Merit for his brave and selfless efforts in the rescue of a suicidal citizen. In 2011, he received a Medal of Commendation for conduct above and beyond the call of duty. He was promoted to sergeant in December of 2011.
He is survived by two daughters, Cassandra Faye Hughes of Decatur and Catherine Brown Reeves of Laurel, MS; his mother, Collene Brown of Arley; two sisters, Martha Annette Bowling and Deborah James, both of Arley; four grandchildren, Ashlynn Reeves of Laurel, MS, Elijah Woods of Decatur, Zachary Reeves of Laurel, MS, and Zeppelin Hughes of Decatur; and a host of nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be members of River City Syndicate.
