FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Herbert O. Roberson, 82, will be today, December 23, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother David Hale officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery (Morgan County). Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Roberson, who passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Cullman Regional Medical Center, was born June 6, 1938, in Morgan County to Roman Matthew Roberson and Ester Frances Brown Roberson. He was a driver for MCATS prior to retiring and loved visiting the Falkville Senior Center. He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.
Survivors include two sons, Kenny Roberson and Tony Roberson; one brother, Roy Roberson; three sisters, Freda Bentley, Louise McNutt and Jeanette Steele (Ricky); five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family members.
