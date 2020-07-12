HARTSELLE — A graveside service for Herbert Vaughan Key, 82, will be Monday, July 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Cemetery with Reverend Vann Wray officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Key, who died on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Falkville Health Care Center, was born October 23, 1937, in Morgan County to Herbert Key and Marion Johnson Key. He was a self-employed car salesman until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bobby and Anthony Key.
Survivors include four sons, Charles Key, Curtis Swartzwelder, Garry Swartzwelder and Larry Swartzwelder; one daughter, Velma Swartzwelder; one brother, Travis Key and one sister; and 14 grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.