ORANGE BEACH — Herman Anton Paasch passed on April 4,2020. Hap was Vice President of Operations for American Maize Products with plants in Indiana, Texas and Decatur, AL.
He served two terms as President of Calhoun College Foundation, President of Junior Achievement, and served in many capacities for the Decatur Chamber, Tennessee Valley Authority, Board Member and Princess Theatre. Private Service to be held.
