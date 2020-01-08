HARTSELLE — Funeral for Herman “Buddy” Brewer, 64, of Hartselle will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Aaron Warnick officiating and burial in the Piney Grove Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mr. Brewer died Monday, January 6, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born November 18, 1955 in Morgan County to Herman Brewer and Mary Woods Brewer. He was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph Brewer. He retired from General Electric after 38 ½ years. Herman was a loyal husband, unwavering father, affectionate grandfather, and resilient man.
Survivors include his wife, Monica Smith Brewer; two sons, Thomas (Christina) Brewer and Justin (Tesha) Brewer; daughter, Julia (Jeff) Brewer; three brothers, Alton “Bunky” Brewer, Paul “Johnny” Brewer, Burt Brewer; sister, Kathy Davis; six grandchildren, Cayden Brewer, Avery Brewer, Ava Brewer, Mason Brewer, Sullivan Brewer and Raelyn Brewer; and great-uncle, Thomas “Bud” Hill.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Steele, Billy Malone, Jeremy Brewer, Nick Easter, Jeff Grandstaff and Drew Sims. Close friends will serve as honorary pallbearers.
