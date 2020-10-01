MOULTON — Graveside service for Herman “Butch” Byars, 72, of Moulton will be today, October 1, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Landersville Cemetery with John Byars officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home.
Mr. Byars died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 10, 1948, to Robert Price Byars and Ruth Josephine Byars. Mr. Byars enjoyed carpentry and gardening. He was known for raising vegetables and giving them away. He loved Alabama football. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Taylor Byars.
Survivors include one son, Joseph “Jody” (Emily) Byars; daughter, Shenoia (Rodney) Bullard; mother, Ruth Josephine Byars; brothers, Robert (Nan) Byars, John (Teresa) Byars, George (Joy) Byars; and grandchildren, Taylor Byars, Tyler Byars, Macy Byars, Molly Byars.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearer will be Dale Cross.
Donations may be made to Compassus Hospice or Hospice of the Valley.
The family would like to thank Stacy Beckham with Compassus Hospice and Jean Marie Sigel for the love and compassion shown to Butch.
